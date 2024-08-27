2024 Diversified Melges 24 World Champion USA 868 -Don Wilson Team – Convexity 

https://segel.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Convexity-USA868-Melges-24-World-Champion-2024.jpg 525 1200 Lars Krumnacker https://segel.de/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/logo-segel-de-2024-2.png Lars Krumnacker2024-08-27 11:04:062024-08-27 11:16:512024 Diversified Melges 24 World Champion USA 868 -Don Wilson Team – Convexity
Diversified Melges 24 World Championship 2024 San Francisco
Convexity and Mataran 24 Crowned 2024 Melges 24 World Champions 24 August 2024—San Francisco
Congratulations to Don Wilson and his Convexity team for capturing the 2024 Diversified Melges 24 World Champions title.
Alongside Wilson, tactician Jeremy Wilmot and crew members Ian Liberty, Edward Hackney, and Tomas Dietrich executed a brilliant campaign on San Francisco Bay, showcasing their skill and tenacity throughout the event. In the esteemed Corinthian Division, a big congratulations goes to Ante Botica and his Mataran 24 team from Croatia, who secured their second consecutive Melges 24 Corinthian World Champion title. The winning crew included Ivo Matic, Mario Skrlj, Samir Civadelic, and Boris Bakotic. Rounding out the World Championship podium, Bora Gulari secured second place with Kingspoke, while newly crowned U.S. National Champion Geoff Fargo helmed Sentinel to a strong third-place finish, capping off a thrilling week of racing. High-Stakes Showdown on the Final DayAfter four days of fiercely competitive racing on Berkeley Circle in San Francisco Bay, the fifth and final day promised a dramatic showdown between Convexity and Kingspoke. With only one point separating the two, the stakes were sky-high going into the final race. Bora Gulari, known for thriving under pressure, came out blazing in Race 11, taking an early lead and securing the win. This victory placed him just one point behind Wilson, setting up a nail-biting finale. In the final race, while Gulari and Wilson engaged in a tense match race of their own, Geoff Fargo seized the opportunity, surging ahead to claim his second victory of the World Championship. Fargo’s ecstatic Sentinel team crossed the finish line first in Race 12, followed by Andrew Picel’s Takeoff in second and Sandra Askew’s Flying Jenny in third. Meanwhile, Gulari’s Kingspoke team made a final, determined push to overtake Wilson on the last downwind leg. Although Gulari managed to edge ahead, it wasn’t enough to close the crucial 1-point gap, and Wilson’s Convexity ultimately secured the championship by the narrowest of margins, earning a place in the history books and an engraving on the prestigious Melges Performance Sailboats Trophy. Peter Karrie’s Nefeli took 4th place overall, demonstrating impressive consistency throughout the regatta. Just behind in 5th place was Brian Porter’s Full Throttle, a veteran team with a remarkable history in the class, adding yet another top finish to their legacy.
Anthony Kotoun’s Stepping Razor finished the regatta in an impressive 6th place overall, earning the Zarko Draganic Perpetual Trophy as the top-performing rookie owner. Corinthian Division StandoutsIn the Corinthian Division, Ante Botica’s Mataran 24 clinched the title and The Challenge Henri Samuel Corinthian World Trophy with consistent top finishes throughout the event. Duane Yoslov’s Looper and Kent Pierce’s Average completed the Corinthian podium, finishing 15th and 16th overall, respectively. Praise for the Organizers“Hats off to The San Francisco Yacht Club, its Race Committee, and all the volunteers,” said PRO Mark Foster. “We had excellent conditions for all 12 scheduled races, with only one U flag and a brief 10-minute postponement due to light winds. Everything ran like clockwork, and I couldn’t be more proud of the entire team!” The International Melges 24 Class, in conjunction with the U.S. Melges 24 Class, extends heartfelt thanks to The San Francisco Yacht Club—its staff, hospitable membership, Regatta Chair Matthew Sessions, and Forrest Gay, who ensured every detail was perfect for all competing teams. A Festive FinishThe 2024 Diversified Melges 24 World Championship concluded with a festive sailors’ dinner at SFYC, where the camaraderie of the Melges 24 class was on full display. Stalwart Brian Porter summed up the event’s spirit: “Thank you all for being here. It has been a great event, a super challenge—twelve competitive races on SF Bay… you did it, and you were great, just like SFYC. Racing here has been fantastic—I’m even considering moving to Tiburon!” Looking AheadThe next event for the International Melges 24 Class is the 2024 European Championship in Split, Croatia, from September 27 to October 5. The next opportunity to battle for the World Championship titles will be in Trieste, Italy, in late August or early September 2025—dates to be confirmed soon.
2024 Diversified Melges 24 Worlds Top 10 after 12 races (1 discard):
USA 868 – Convexity – Don Wilson – 38 points
USA 820 – Kingspoke – Bora Gulari – 39 points
USA 856 – Sentinel – Geoff Fargo – 57 points
GER 859 – Nefeli – Peter Karrié – 67 points
USA 849 – Full Throttle – Brian Porter – 68 points
USA 619 – Stepping Razor – Anthony Kotoun – 69 points
USA 829 – Raza Mixta – Peter Duncan – 73 points
ITA 865 – Bombarda – Andrea Pozzi – 83 points
USA 830 – Straightarrow – Chelsea Simms – 89 points
USA 863 – Dark Horse – Cuyler Morris – 95 points
Top 3 of the Corinthian division:
CRO 649 – Mataran 24 – Ante Botica – 111 points
USA 855 – Looper – Duane Yoslov – 154 points
USA 549 – Average – Kent Pierce – 174 points
Full resultsDiversified Melges 24 Worlds 2024 website and Official Notice BoardPhoto galleries © Zerogradinord ; © Peter Lyons ; © Helen GalliVideos and interviews
About Diversified – Diversified is a leading global technology solutions provider delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to connect today’s leading organizations to the rapidly evolving world of technology. With more than 30 offices around the world, Diversified is a trusted partner with an extensive portfolio of solutions that enable clients to drive innovation, enhance collaboration, and achieve measurable results. For more information, visit www.onediversified.com
About The San Francisco Yacht Club – Established in 1869, The San Francisco Yacht Club is the oldest American yacht club west of the Mississippi River. With nearly 1,000 members, SFYC is one the leading yacht clubs of the world and a member of the ICOYC (International Council of Yacht Clubs). SFYC operates the leading youth sailing program of Northern California, has hosted 15+ World Championships / North Americans / US Nationals / Olympic qualifying events since 2000, and is based in Belvedere – one of the most affluent zip codes of California. Learn more at www.sfyc.org
About The Melges 24 – Best known for elite-level competition, the Melges 24 is a modern sport boat and the global leader in high-performance, one-design keelboat racing. Winning ‘Boat-of-the-Year’ when first launched in 1994 by Sailing World magazine, the Melges 24 raised the bar and set a new gold standard in performance keelboat racing. In 2024, the International Melges 24 Class has 900+ boats sailing competitively in 20+ countries on five continents. The World Championship is the pinnacle of the annual race schedule. Learn more at www.melges24.com
The Diversified 2024 Melges 24 World Championship took place August 17-24 in beautiful California, USA, organized by the International Melges 24 Class Association (IM24CA) in partnership with The San Francisco Yacht Club and the U.S. Melges 24 Class Association (USM24CA).
The SFYC website: sfyc.orgIM24CA website: melges24.com USM24CA website: usmelges24.com
#melges24 #melges24worlds
Current regatta sponsors and partners of the Diversified Melges 24 Worlds 2024: DiversifiedMount GaySimply SolarHendrick’s GinEast Brother Beer Co.Open WatersFort Point BeerBay Area ChartersQuantum SailsCoral Reef Sailing ApparelRonstanSupergoop!Arntson MarineZhikMartin RayGolden State CiderHenHouse BeerTrumer Pils USATailwind Nutrition
For specific information about the Diversified Melges 24 World Championship 2024, please contact:Matthew SessionsRegatta ChairThe San Francisco Yacht ClubMobile/WhatsApp: +1-415-420-9875
For further information on the Melges 24 class-specific information, please contact:Piret SalmistuInternational Melges 24 Class Association Administrator & Media Coordinator Mobile/WhatsApp: +372 507 7217Click on the image for the Day 3 video highlights by ©
Zerogradinord
Anthony Kotoun’s STEPPING RAZOR USA619 – top-performing rookie owner- 2024 Diversified Melges 24 Worlds 2024 San Francisco © IM24CA | Zerogradinord
Geoff Fargo’s SENTINEL USA856 – 2024 Diversified Melges 24 Worlds 2024 San Francisco © IM24CA | Zerogradinord
Don Wilson’s CONVEXITY USA868 – 2024 Diversified Melges 24 Worlds San Francisco © IM24CA | Zerogradinord
Ante Botica’s MATARAN 24 CRO649 – 2024 Diversified Melges 24 Worlds San Francisco © IM24CA | Zerogradinord
Don Wilson’s CONVEXITY USA868 – 2024 Diversified Melges 24 Worlds San Francisco © IM24CA | Zerogradinord
Ante Botica’s MATARAN 24 CRO649 – 2024 Diversified Melges 24 Worlds San Francisco © IM24CA | Zerogradinord
2024 Diversified Melges 24 Worlds 2024 San Francisco © IM24CA | Zerogradinord
2024 Diversified Melges 24 Worlds Medals and a trophy pennant © IM24CA | Zerogradinord
2024 Diversified Melges 24 Worlds 2024 San Francisco © IM24CA | Zerogradinord
