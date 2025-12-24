Luna Rossa Team Season’s Greetings The Best of the Year 2025

December 2025 THE BEST OF 2025

Der italienische Präsident trifft das Luna-Rossa-Team. Peter Burling, der mehrfache neuseeländische Meister, verstärkt das italienische Team.

Der Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia burgee an Bord der Luna Rossa.

Tag der offenen Tür von Luna Rossa auf dem Stützpunkt in Cagliari für Studenten und Unterstützer

Luna Rossa partecipa alla spettacolare impresa “Bridge Rider” di Sean MacCormacLuna Rossa

Teilnahme an Sean MacCormacs spektakulärem „Bridge Rider“-Wettbewerb



VIDEO zum Jahrestag der Siege im America’s Cup der Frauen und Jugendlichenparticipates in the spectacular „Bridge Rider“ feat of Sean cCormac



Youth and Women Camp, observation sessions for new Italian talents. Two commemorative stamps for the victories in the Women's and Youth America's Cup. 2025 draws to a close, it is time for reflection at Luna Rossa. A look at the team and its journey toward the 38th America's Cup takes shape through two complementary perspectives: that of Josh Junior, who joined the sailing team in April and is experiencing his first months at the base, and that of the team's long-standing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, returning to Cagliari with an experienced and familiar eye. Between sailing, safety training and end-of-year reflections, the team is already looking ahead to 2026 and the new challenges that lie ahead for Luna Rossa.

Tra navigazione, safety training e riflessioni di fine anno, il team guarda avanti, al 2026 e alle nuove sfide che attendono Luna Rossa.2025 draws to a close, it is time for reflection at Luna Rossa. A look at the team and its journey toward the 38th America’s Cup takes shape through two complementary perspectives: that of Josh Junior, who joined the sailing team in April and is experiencing his first months at the base, and that of the team’s long-standing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, returning to Cagliari with an experienced and familiar eye. Between sailing, safety training and end-of-year reflections, the team is already looking ahead to 2026 and the new challenges that lie ahead for Luna Rossa. YOUTUBE PLAYLIST