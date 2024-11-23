SailGP beginner Guide für die Championship 2025

SailGP is a nation versus nation, close-to-shore, high speed, high tech racing series like no other. This global sports championship combines cutting-edge tech, iconic global venues, elite athletes and record-breaking speeds to create the most exciting racing on water.

Founded by Russell Coutts and Larry Ellison in 2018, the league set out to redefine the future of the sport.

The Championship sees rival teams from the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Brazil, Italy, Canada, France, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Spain battle it out at iconic venues around the world in short, intense races for a total prize pot of USD $12.8 million.

h

The Championship is decided at the end of the season following a year-long competition where the best of the best rack up points to reach the Grand Final – a showdown where the top three teams go head to head to win the SailGP season trophy and USD $2 million dollars.

One part of what makes SailGP unique is that all our teams compete in identical F50 catamarans.

Season 4 // Diego Botin and Spain celebrate winning Season 4 in San Francisco

The F50 is a catamaran that revolutionized the sport with its foiling design, lifting the boats out of the water and allowing speeds to reach up to 60 mph. These high tech catamarans can go four times the speed of the wind.

To adapt to various wind and weather conditions, the F50 catamarans are equipped to sail with three different wing sizes, – the 18m high air wing, the 24m all purpose wing and the 29m low air wing, as well as interchangeable daggerboards and rudders. All this allows SailGP to optimize performance.

Season 4 // Tight moment between Emirates GBR, France and Canada in fleet race 1 in Cadiz

Alongside SailGP’s fast and furious racing action, the league has ambitions to be the world’s most sustainable and purpose-driven sports and entertainment platform. SailGP’s Impact League is key to this ambition; it’s a world-first initiative that sees teams compete in a second leaderboard, making sustainability essential to the fabric of sport.

Season 4 // New Zealand, Emirates GBR, France and Germany teams in close quarter racing in Bermuda

SailGP is a dynamic and revolutionary sporting league that showcases the best sailing talent, cutting edge technology and a commitment to a sustainable future.

Season 4 // Australia and New Zealand close call in New York

From the thrill of high speed races to the precision of maneuvers, every moment is designed to push the limits of what’s possible on the water.

